Travelers Hotel will not be landmark

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayo Clinic owns the property of Travelers Hotel but did not want to designate the building as a landmark. The future of the hotel was up in the air. We wanted to hear your opinions on whether or not the hotel should be considered a historic building and some people we talked to saw both sides of the issues.

"From what I know in my quick research of it, I came to Rochester for one reason and that is for the medical side of it," Shawn Hertz, a resident said.

"Preserving history is just something that is good for our young to know what things were like years back," Terry Fox said.

The next step is for Mayo Clinic to apply for a demolition permit and tear it down.