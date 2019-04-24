Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Travelers Hotel will not be landmark

The Travelers Hotel is well-known in Rochester but after a 4 to 3 vote tonight, the Heritage Preservation Commission has decided the Travelers Hotel will not be on the Potential Landmark list.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayo Clinic owns the property of Travelers Hotel but did not want to designate the building as a landmark. The future of the hotel was up in the air. We wanted to hear your opinions on whether or not the hotel should be considered a historic building and some people we talked to saw both sides of the issues.

"From what I know in my quick research of it, I came to Rochester for one reason and that is for the medical side of it," Shawn Hertz, a resident said.

"Preserving history is just something that is good for our young to know what things were like years back," Terry Fox said.

The next step is for Mayo Clinic to apply for a demolition permit and tear it down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
Tracking the return of sunshine for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans speak out about healthcare

Image

Grants for safe rides to school

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Image

Olmsted County life saving awards

Image

EXCLUSIVE: Huisentruit person of interest speaks out

Image

Mill and Overlay project begins tomorrow

Image

Mill and Overlay Project

Image

Golden Apple

Image

New Information in Jodi Huisentruit Case

Image

Minnesota church responds to Sri Lanka blasts

Community Events