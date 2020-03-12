Clear
Taking advantage of cheap flights during coronavirus pandemic

As coronavirus spreads across the world, people are canceling their travel plans to protect their health. While planes might be emptier, others are taking advantage of cheaper air fares.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

If you do a quick google search, Expedia has flights that can go as cheap as 124 dollars to fly from Rochester to Los Angeles and flights to Miami that go as low as 175 dollars. While the outbreak is causing worldwide panic, others aren't so quick to stop boarding planes. 

Lee Berken flew back from Colorado to Rochester. He often travels for his job. Despite risks, cheap airfare definitely looks attractive. 

"For myself, if I had the time to do it, take advantage of some flights I would jump on it as well," Berken said. 

This frequent traveler isn't in panic mode right now. 

"But for myself, I don't feel there's a huge risk right now for myself," Berken said. "I'd maybe be willing to take that chance."

A spokesperson from the Rochester International Airport says there has been a decline in travelers but only in recent days so it's too early to tell any numbers or percentages. 

