Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

No Changes for Rochester Public Schools Transportation

Rochester Public Schools hoped to expand their bus system using public transportation but millions of dollars are in the way.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 12:49 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Executive Director of Operations for Rochester Public Schools estimates the cost of expanding the bus system could be a million dollars a year -- which is too much for the School Board to take on.

The School Board hoped to have middle and high schoolers use city buses while elementary school students would use the public school buses. The expansion would have made it easier for secondary school students to start school later in the day.

Now -- Rochester Public Schools has decided to stick with their current bus system -- which means buses will have to more than one route to pick up students.

Ginny Amundson is an employee with Rochester Public Schools and is disappointed that they cannot expand their transportation options.

"It's nice to be able to have especially for some of the outlying regions that you can pick up a whole family at the same time and not have to do the same route," Amundson said.

Amundson says later start times would be more beneficial for students' learning.

"They are yawning, they can't focus as well," Amundson said. "I work with kids at the end of the day and they are much more alert."

Ultimately -- she thinks it will not be easy for the board to find a solution.

"It's not gonna be easy," Amundson said. "It's not gonna be an easy solution."

The School Board will consider their options and discuss more in February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -11°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Image

Gun Control Issue in MN

Image

Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events