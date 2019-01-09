No Changes for Rochester Public Schools Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Executive Director of Operations for Rochester Public Schools estimates the cost of expanding the bus system could be a million dollars a year -- which is too much for the School Board to take on.

The School Board hoped to have middle and high schoolers use city buses while elementary school students would use the public school buses. The expansion would have made it easier for secondary school students to start school later in the day.

Now -- Rochester Public Schools has decided to stick with their current bus system -- which means buses will have to more than one route to pick up students.

Ginny Amundson is an employee with Rochester Public Schools and is disappointed that they cannot expand their transportation options.

"It's nice to be able to have especially for some of the outlying regions that you can pick up a whole family at the same time and not have to do the same route," Amundson said.

Amundson says later start times would be more beneficial for students' learning.

"They are yawning, they can't focus as well," Amundson said. "I work with kids at the end of the day and they are much more alert."

Ultimately -- she thinks it will not be easy for the board to find a solution.

"It's not gonna be easy," Amundson said. "It's not gonna be an easy solution."

The School Board will consider their options and discuss more in February.