Using Public Transportation in the Snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dawn Alexander does not have a car. And she is just fine with that, especially when it comes to treacherous road conditions.

"I can get from point A to point B without having the stress of "I'm gonna be late" or I can't get my car part or my car's gonna get stuck," Alexander said.

Alexander recommends locals join her on the bus seats.

"In this weather, it is safer to drive the city bus and also you are in a nice warm safe bus and can get around," Alexander said.

Hannah Johnsrud is a cashier at DSW who also uses the bus and Lyft to commute. She prefers it when professionals are behind the wheel.

"I just feel safer with having someone else driving who's more experienced than I am and who is qualified," Johnsrud said.

She would be perfectly fine sitting on a bus seat rather than starting an engine during the winter.

"Especially the buses, they are a lot more durable than just going in a car."

One bus driver tells KIMT he drives as many as 100 people on days of inclement weather.