Some residents upset over ROCOG's decision to not stream meetings

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some people are outraged because this body of government makes decisions on tens of millions of dollars of public infrastructure.

The Sierra Club started a petition online to convince ROCOG members to turn the tide. One concerned resident says be able to watch the videos would help keep her plugged into the community.

"Working and being a parent, I can't always make it to a meeting. And when I look at a video of the school board or city council, I really get to see the discussion and see what the different arguments that have been made there and think about it a little more myself," Andrea Simonson-Dean said.

The petition is right here.