Adding bike lanes downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

City Council is talking abot plans to build a network and build more lanes for bikers downtown. And they are hoping to get going on it right away.

Derek Johnson is a Rochester native and has been cycling since he was 4. For him - he says the city has ways to go to become more bike-friendly. Building more bike lanes on 3rd and 4th Avenues and Center Street are ways to start.

"Right now, I don't think it's very well-marked... when you get in front of Mayo, when you get in front of Gonda building, it's a little trickier," Johnson said.

Johnson also hopes the City also follows through on improving amenities for bikers.

"It would just be nice to see more bike racks at city parks when you ride with your kids and you go different places, somewhere you can put your bike out of the way or lock it up so it's secure rather than trying to find a sign or a tree," Johnson said.

One thing the City plans to incorporate are bike lanes that would separate cyclists from cars next to them. But Johnson wonders if the City can manage them.

"My concern is just if they will be able to maintain them in the winter and plow them in the winter if it's separated from the street, how they keep them clean from the snow," Johnson said.

Peter Brekke has been cycling for 49 years and says he's all for a more bike-friendly city, especially since he's encountered some scary incidents himself.

"A van turned in front of me, and I just hit the side of the van, put a hole in the door," Brekke said.

Despite the risks... Brekke says he'll keep biking.

"I just like riding, I can get anywhere about as far as a car can," Brekke said.

The costs of the project will be 1.4 million dollars. They are hoping to wrap up planes by the summer and start construction.