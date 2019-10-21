Adding transportation options

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Evening rush in downtown Rochester is busy, really busy. Aaron Benedict has watched a growth in gridlock over 29 years and says more transit options are sorely needed here.

"More public transportation will just help out overall," Benedict said. "Growing community, we definitely have to change some options and improve ourselves over time as well if we want to adapt and grow stronger."

City Council member Patrick Keane says Rochester needs this circulator as soon as possible.

"The circulator is really tied to the idea with the growth of downtown, we have so many people come in for work and the option of having them park downtown, it doesn't work for parking, but it really doesn't work for our roads, we just don't have the roads to do it," Keane said.

Keane says the City will need help making the circulator a reality.

"One of the things we are kicking off tonight is getting to the point where we can get a federal grant and we're gonna get that started," Keane said.

Benedict is looking forward to seeing how the circulator improves the city's transit landscape.

"Definitely a rising population in Rochester from what I've seen and quite a few people coming in and moving in the surrounding area, it will improve livelihood, get more people out and about when they need to be," Benedict said.

The City will next apply for funding from the Federal Transit Administration. The deadline is Sept. 2020.