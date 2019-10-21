Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - High Wind Warning View Alerts

Adding transportation options

City Council voted 6-1 to add bus-rapid transit on Broadway Avenue South. More public transportation is needed since a study by Destination Medical Center estimates Rochester is on track to see the population grow by 30 percent.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Evening rush in downtown Rochester is busy, really busy. Aaron Benedict has watched a growth in gridlock over 29 years and says more transit options are sorely needed here. 

"More public transportation will just help out overall," Benedict said. "Growing community, we definitely have to change some options and improve ourselves over time as well if we want to adapt and grow stronger." 

City Council member Patrick Keane says Rochester needs this circulator as soon as possible. 

"The circulator is really tied to the idea with the growth of downtown, we have so many people come in for work and the option of having them park downtown, it doesn't work for parking, but it really doesn't work for our roads, we just don't have the roads to do it," Keane said. 

Keane says the City will need help making the circulator a reality. 

"One of the things we are kicking off tonight is getting to the point where we can get a federal grant and we're gonna get that started," Keane said. 

Benedict is looking forward to seeing how the circulator improves the city's transit landscape. 

"Definitely a rising population in Rochester from what I've seen and quite a few people coming in and moving in the surrounding area, it will improve livelihood, get more people out and about when they need to be," Benedict said. 

The City will next apply for funding from the Federal Transit Administration. The deadline is Sept. 2020. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Image

Latest Iowa AP football rankings

Image

Mason City girls rugby

Image

Final approval for Clear Lake development

Image

Japanese co-op member in Iowa

Image

NICC volleyball writes more for the record books

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/21

Image

Shared Value Award from Mayo Clinic

Image

Talking transit plans

Image

Service Dog Fundraiser

Community Events