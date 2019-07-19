ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The City of Rochester took to social media earlier today warning people about rising waters and debris on Bear Creek Trail.
Cyclist Michael Bonde is a regular on area trails saying he prioritizes safety over adventure.
"If I got to turn off or much less go back, because I have had a lot of close calls this summer," Bonde said.
Some of those close calls - involving swift moving water along the Zumbro River.
"Last month or so I didn't even really realize it was going to be that bad until I went under 5th or 6th Street," Bonde said. "I almost ended up in the drink."
As walkers and cyclists are weary of these treacherous waters, Bonde's advice to outdoor enthusiasts: play it safe and practice patience.
"It takes as long as it takes to you know, get cleared," Bonde said.
At this hour - Bear Creek is the only trail closed. Park and Forestry will continue to clean up from storms and flooding.
Related Content
- Dealing with Rising Waters
- As flood waters rise sandbags are available for residents
- Chickenpox on the rise
- Package thefts on the rise
- Iowa flu deaths rise again
- Gas prices on the rise
- Flu activity rises in Minnesota
- Gas prices on the rise
- Steam rising on Rochester streets
- Area rivers expected to rise