Dealing with Rising Waters

With the potential for more heavy rain over the next 24 hours, rising water levels could cause flooding in homes, backyards and even area parks and trails. One cyclist says he is doing everything he can to stay safe.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The City of Rochester took to social media earlier today warning people about rising waters and debris on Bear Creek Trail.

Cyclist Michael Bonde is a regular on area trails saying he prioritizes safety over adventure.

"If I got to turn off or much less go back, because I have had a lot of close calls this summer," Bonde said.

Some of those close calls - involving swift moving water along the Zumbro River.

"Last month or so I didn't even really realize it was going to be that bad until I went under 5th or 6th Street," Bonde said. "I almost ended up in the drink."

As walkers and cyclists are weary of these treacherous waters, Bonde's advice to outdoor enthusiasts: play it safe and practice patience.

"It takes as long as it takes to you know, get cleared," Bonde said.

At this hour - Bear Creek is the only trail closed. Park and Forestry will continue to clean up from storms and flooding.

