Dealing with Rising Waters

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The City of Rochester took to social media earlier today warning people about rising waters and debris on Bear Creek Trail.

Cyclist Michael Bonde is a regular on area trails saying he prioritizes safety over adventure.

"If I got to turn off or much less go back, because I have had a lot of close calls this summer," Bonde said.

Some of those close calls - involving swift moving water along the Zumbro River.

"Last month or so I didn't even really realize it was going to be that bad until I went under 5th or 6th Street," Bonde said. "I almost ended up in the drink."

As walkers and cyclists are weary of these treacherous waters, Bonde's advice to outdoor enthusiasts: play it safe and practice patience.

"It takes as long as it takes to you know, get cleared," Bonde said.

At this hour - Bear Creek is the only trail closed. Park and Forestry will continue to clean up from storms and flooding.