Trail Creek Coffee Roasters supports other businesses

One coffee shop in Kasson is supporting other small businesses during a turbulent time.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KASSON, Minn. - 

At Trail Creek Coffee Roasters in Kasson, the owners are buying things like coffee syrups, cookies and dairy from other businesses. While people are maintaining social distancing, the co-owner hopes residents keep small businesses in mind. 

"Just knowing that businesses are offering delivery, carry-out, gift cards and making sure you're still utilizing them because this could be really detrimental for us," Crystal Whitmarsh said. 

If you have caffeine cravings, Trail Creek Coffee Roasters offers free local delivery to the Kasson-Rochester area. They can drop it on your doorstep and send an in-voice online if you want to avoid contact.

