Traffic signs buried or covered in snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The Minnesota Department of Transportation tells KIMT that their main focus is clearing the snow and improving road conditions -- so they cannot prioritize sign replacement. One driver is already concerned about her safety.
"It was just a mess, there were cars everywhere, on the side, the visibility was terrible," Joanna Davison, a traveler, said. "We couldn't even see any road signs, several of them had been knocked over."
Joanna Davison is a Texan visiting the North Star state. In her short time here -- she has been exposed to some scary, snowy situations.
"It was a little concerning not seeing them," Davison said. "Just because as a driver you want to know exactly where you are going and what the speed limit is."
It turns out -- the Med City is a little too much to handle for this Southern girl.
"We actually changed our travel plans because of this weather," Davison said. "We are actually leaving a day early because we are so concerned about getting stuck."
MN-DOT says once the plow drivers no longer need to move snow, the crew will replace all the buried signs. If a stop sign is hit or buried in the snow, a temporary sign is also put up to replace it until a permanent fix can be made.
