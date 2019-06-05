Clear

Learning tractor safety

Playing on a farm and climbing on a tractor are among the simple joys some of us had as children. But safety isn't always on children's minds as they run in open fields. That's why first responders in Albert Lea are teaching kids what to do in the case of tractor-involved accidents.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Right before their eyes, kids witnessed how first responders get a person hurt by a tractor into an ambulance.

It's a demonstration that hopefully will help these kids avoid a grim fate.

Gavin Schewe will be in fourth grade next year and says he has a greater respect for everyday heroes like firefighters.

"The fire rescue was my favorite truck of all of them," Schewe said. "It has big bumpers, it was cool, I liked it. And it could hold four people and it had a thing in the back, I liked it."

He also learned his fair share of tractor safety.

"To shut off the motor when you get off of it, not to leave it on, then you could fall off and get run over," Schewe said.

Having fun and being a kid but also learning to just stay safe.

About 120 kids in Freeborn County attended the event at Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

