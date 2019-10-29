The track is saved

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Park Board approved a bid with Rochester Sand and Gravel to use a softer surface for the track - similar to what you would see on baseball diamonds. Gwen Jacobson says this is a much better alternative than asphalt.

"There is just no way that children two and up can run on asphalt, that would have been too dangerous for them," Jacobson said.

Undoubtedly - it's a big victory for the "Save the Track" organization. As an athlete knows - goals can be accomplished with teamwork, collaboration and hardwork.

"We've had to work together to come to this agreement and it was a lot of mutual effort on both parts but we were able to make it work," Jacobson said.

The goal is to get the track done by next year's Rochesterfest.