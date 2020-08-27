Town hall on political activism

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The virtual town hall centered on political activism and getting our legislators to listen to us.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other panelists say we have to hold our politicians accountable. This could solve big issues like inequities in healthcare and education. Ellison says - politicians depend on residents to share what they know and what they go through.

Ultimately - we need to co-govern with elected officials.

"We as citizens have to remember this democracy is fundamentally about us, that the election day is the start of something, not the end of something, if we elect people and then tell them, y'all go deal with it, we're missing an opportunity to improve our lives," Ellison said.

Ellison also gave insights on healthcare during the panel. He's a firm believer in lowering prescription drug prices.