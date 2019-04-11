Clear
Tow drivers impacted by spring snow

Minnesota State Patrol responded to over 200 crashes, 177 spin-outs and 15 jackknifed semis. One tow truck driver talks about how catastrophic this unexpected snow is getting.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 12:13 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 12:17 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Three semis traveling westbound on I-90 rear-ended each other. Thaddeus Ellenbecker, a tow truck driver with Pulver Towing says he found a woman trapped in her big rig when he pulled up on scene.

"She was terrified," Ellenbecker said. "She just rear-ended another semi. She was pinned in the truck. The dash was crushed down on her."

Luckily, none of the semi-truck drivers were seriously injured. Ellenbecker says this exhausting day was unexpected.

"We're kind of short-handed, not really prepared for what happened today. It's been pretty unbelievable. Some pretty catastrophic accidents today."

Ellenbecker helped pull at least 20 cars out of ditches and worked on at least 7 accidents involving semis.

