To sell or not to sell: What's next for Arbor Gardens Senior Living Center?

The City of Eyota has owned Arbor Gardens Senior Living Center since 2003 but now they are thinking about selling it to new management. Hear what one resident has to say about it.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:05 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

EYOTA, Minn. - 

It was a clear, sun-splashed summer afternoon in lovely Eyota but the future is less clear for a senior living center in the Olmsted County community. Hairdresser Linda Kingsley, who has been working at the center for more than 50 years wonders what will become of the fixed income residents who call the center home. 

"If they are going to sell to a company or organization that wants to make profit, it's going to make it really difficult for them," Kingsley said. 

Eyota Mayor Tony Nelson says nobody should worry about rent going up. 

"If we decide to go to a different management company or possibly sell, pretty much the only thing that's going to change is ownership," Nelson said. 

Change is hard to accept in this small city of just over 2000 residents. 

"Being an Eyotian is really a special thing," Kingsley said. "When Eyotians can stay in Eyota, it makes it really special for them to stay in a home that is so nice." 

Kingsley hopes the City doesn't make the move. 

"If they could just find a way to take care of the experience so they won't have to sell it to another company would be so much better," Kingsley said. 

But the Mayor says such concerns are unfounded. 

"We'll make sure no matter what we do, if we sell it, we will work with them to make sure it stays as a senior living facility," Nelson said. 

This issue will next hit the Economic Development Authority and later Eyota City Council. 

