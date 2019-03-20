ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Graham Briggs is the Director of Public Health for Olmsted County.

He shared some frightening numbers: The annual cost of tobacco is costing the County more than 85 million dollars -- about 550 per person. He hopes a change in legislation will better protect the health of the city.

"We'd like to take a look at what tobacco use looks like and how it's changing in the community and whether an increase to 21 would provide a benefit or public health impact," Briggs said.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Tobacco 21 ordinance on April 2nd.