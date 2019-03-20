Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Cities and counties are considering raising the legal age to buy tobacco. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners is listening to facts and data to decide whether or not they should do the same.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Graham Briggs is the Director of Public Health for Olmsted County.

He shared some frightening numbers: The annual cost of tobacco is costing the County more than 85 million dollars -- about 550 per person. He hopes a change in legislation will better protect the health of the city.

"We'd like to take a look at what tobacco use looks like and how it's changing in the community and whether an increase to 21 would provide a benefit or public health impact," Briggs said.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Tobacco 21 ordinance on April 2nd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Image

Flood Clean Up Kits

Community Events