ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Graham Briggs is the Director of Public Health for Olmsted County.
He shared some frightening numbers: The annual cost of tobacco is costing the County more than 85 million dollars -- about 550 per person. He hopes a change in legislation will better protect the health of the city.
"We'd like to take a look at what tobacco use looks like and how it's changing in the community and whether an increase to 21 would provide a benefit or public health impact," Briggs said.
The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the Tobacco 21 ordinance on April 2nd.
Related Content
- Tobacco 21 ordinance
- Olmsted County joins conversation of raising age to buy tobacco to 21
- Proposed tobacco tax hike for Iowa
- Snow removal ordinance in effect
- Snow ordinances going into effect
- Faribault sued over rental ordinance
- 25 Albert Lea stores pass tobacco compliance check
- Cerro Gordo Co. Law Enforcement Center tobacco usage resolution updated
- Conversation about raising the tobacco age begins in Albert Lea
- Mission 21 undergoing new changes