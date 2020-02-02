What's the future of Ramp 6?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The city planned to build affordable housing downtown on top of Ramp 6 - but that changed when consultants discovered it wasn't structurally sound to be built on.

"I feel personally incredibly disappointed at this point because I was one of the folks who advocated we allow for this opportunity in the future," City Councilmember Michael Wojcik said. "And we were going to seize upon this opportunity. Now it remains to be seen if this remains as an opportunity."

Councilmember Michael Wojcik says he cannot comment on any potential pending litigation.

Collaborative Design Group designed the rant. When KIMT News 3 asked if they designed it right, Wojcik also declined to comment.

The Rochester Area Foundation also says more affordable housing is urgently needed.

"Based on the projections we created back in 2014, there is still room to build more affordable housing, that is rents for people that make 60 percent of area median income or less," Steve Borchardt said.

Wojcik urges residents to keep faith.

"Losing a potential project is incredibly disappointing, for those people who are struggling with housing costs in the community, we get it," Wojcik said. "And we'll continue to do wat we can to build as much housing on different income levels as we can."

KIMT News 3 reached out to Collaborative Design Group for comment but has yet to hear back.