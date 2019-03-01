The Show Must Go On - Weather Affects Austin High School Rehearsals

AUSTIN, Minn. -

This weekend is a culmination of cramming and hard work after 7 high school students had to pull through after missing several rehearsals due to the crazy weather.

Memorizing lines is hard enough also.

"Rehearsals have been really hard and it's hard when you are doing a two-person scene to practice your lines without the other person there," Katie Lillemon, a junior at Austin Senior High School said.

These devoted drama kids had to cram to get their show ready.

"We as a cast got together a couple of times to do some extra rehearsals outside of scheduled rehearsal time," Lillemon said.

Their thespian resolve was surely tested.

"We all kind of bonded with kind of shared stress," Lillemon said.

Matthew Boyer, a junior, agrees.

"I just was getting concerned because it was crunch time," Boyer said.

But their passion pulled them through.

"It's fun and it fills me up with happiness," Boyer said.

There are three shows taking place this weekend and tickets are still available at Christgau Hall. There is one show on Friday at 7 p.m. and two on Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.