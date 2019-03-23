Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Thaw Festival Opens

With the spring weather outside, people are out enjoying the lovely weather with some live music!

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 9:15 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Some people are taking advantage of the weather by enjoying Rochester Thaw - a brand new music festival. 

The first year brings 7 artists together from around the state at the Castle Community building. 

One Minnesotan is happy the thaw - both seasonally and musically - is giving her the chance to enjoy the weekend. 

"I've definitely left my house for the first time this week in months," Reba Landers said. "I'm here because my boyfriend is playing one of the sets, but yeah, it's nice to be out and it's a great event to be out at." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Clouds and light rain will continue to fill in tonight, making for a soggy Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain Showers Moving In

Image

Free speech on college campuses

Image

Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Image

Car fire in Rochester

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Image

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Community Events