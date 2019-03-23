ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Some people are taking advantage of the weather by enjoying Rochester Thaw - a brand new music festival.
The first year brings 7 artists together from around the state at the Castle Community building.
One Minnesotan is happy the thaw - both seasonally and musically - is giving her the chance to enjoy the weekend.
"I've definitely left my house for the first time this week in months," Reba Landers said. "I'm here because my boyfriend is playing one of the sets, but yeah, it's nice to be out and it's a great event to be out at."
Related Content
- Rochester Thaw Festival Opens
- KIMT holds grand opening at Rochester studio
- Women's treatment center opening in Rochester.
- Rochester’s first mini roundabout opening delayed
- New Childcare center opening in Rochester
- New mental health clinic opens in Rochester
- First-Annual NIACC STEM Festival
- Kasson fundraises for its festival
- Cannabis Chef looking to open restaurant in Rochester
- New natural foods market opening in Rochester, bringing economic impact
Scroll for more content...