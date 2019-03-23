Rochester Thaw Festival Opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Some people are taking advantage of the weather by enjoying Rochester Thaw - a brand new music festival.

The first year brings 7 artists together from around the state at the Castle Community building.

One Minnesotan is happy the thaw - both seasonally and musically - is giving her the chance to enjoy the weekend.

"I've definitely left my house for the first time this week in months," Reba Landers said. "I'm here because my boyfriend is playing one of the sets, but yeah, it's nice to be out and it's a great event to be out at."