Making an affordable Thanksgiving meal

It's hard to believe but Thanksgiving is only seven days away - how can you prepare a meal that's affordable for 100 dollars or less? Find out here.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Imagine a magic genie gives you 100 dollars. Oh, the possibilities are endless for making the meal of your dreams. 

You can make a perfect spread for much less than that. 

"Potato, vegetable and bread," Terry Timm, the owner of Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe said. "25 dollars is going to go a long ways for a relatively small group, so yeah, you could make a nice turkey dinner and have 50 or 60 dollars in it and feed quite a few people." 

Hy-Vee Marketing Coordinator Andrew Hansen says the key to pinching pennies is the products you buy. 

"Doing things yourself, looking for canned vegetables, canned fruit, pie crusts you make yourself from the box where you are doing the work at home," Hansen said. 

Frozen is cheaper than fresh. At Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe - frozen turkeys go as low as $1.49 per pound while fresh turkeys cost $2.49 per pound. 

"From the cost standpoint, your frozen is going to be your least amount of money, then you'll get into a regular fresh turkey, then you'll get into a free range, then you'll get into organic," Hansen said. "Each step will cost you more money." 

Of course, we want some sides to go with our meat. But if you don't want to slave over those sides, buying them premade can be 2 to 3 times more expensive. 

"A lot of people see the do-it-yourself option as kind of prohibitive, maybe they haven't done it before, but in general, anybody can do it," Hansen said. 

