Clear

Tensions Rise at Hog Farm Meeting

Residents in Mabel are not happy at the proposal of a hog farm facility in their town -- and are demanding an Environmental Impact Statement.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

MABEL, Minn. -- Tensions were high at a public meeting at the Mabel Community Center between residents and the farmer proposing a massive Fillmore County hog farm.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency went through their findings, determining the farm poses no danger to the surrounding community.

"There is no evidence of sinkhole development," a representative said.

But nearby residents cried foul including hog farmer Dayna Burtness who was collecting hundreds of signatures calling for an Environmental Impact Statement and an end to the project.

"I specifically am worried about consolidation in the hog industry and I really want Southeastern Minnesota to be a place for family farmers, not corporate agriculture that's controlling everything and polluting everything," Burtness said.

Al Hein -- the farmer proposing the facility insists he and the MPCA have gone through the necessary steps to ensure the farm will be beneficial to the community.

"They wouldn't have taken this project thus far and given us this degree of confidence had they not had faith in this process," Hein said.

He invites anyone with concern to come and sit down with him.

"Come out to the farm, sit across the table, and I could explain how comprehensive the process was," Hein said.

Burtness, though isn't buying it.

"This is not something we want here," Burtness said.

John Line Stine -- the MPCA Commissioner will make the decision on whether or not an Environmental Impact Statement is needed by the end of the year. The MPCA is open to any public comments. For more information, contact charles.peterson@state.mn.us by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CALEB LINES WINS $100K

Image

HONKERS CHANGE OWNERS

Image

12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Community Events