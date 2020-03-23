Temporary day center opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Melody Sulenski is struggling. Like all of us, she's been hurt by this pandemic.

"We've been spending the days outside sitting in the bus, shelters with no place to go," Sulenski said. "You go into the malls and they tell you you can't stay."

The problem is - Sulenski doesn't have a place to call home.

"It hurts because you don't know what you are going to be doing from day to day," Sulenski said. "Yes, at night, we can stay in the warming shelter but that's not always the best."

She is grateful for this temporary safe haven downtown.

"It also gives us a place that we can eat instead of having to eat outside, it's easier," Sulenski said.

Audrey Betcher - the Director of the Rochester Public Library believes it's our obligation as neighbors to help those in need.

"Every person has value, as we work to solve everyone's needs, that's really important," Betcher said.

Betcher believes it's critical we protect the most vulnerable among us during this stressful time.

"Everyone in our entire community is experiencing anxiety and worried about what's going to happen, but we often have a place to go at night," Betcher said.

Sulenski hopes people consider lending a hand.

"The only thing I want people to do is realize we are human beings, just like they are and we need a little more compassion," Sulenski said.

If you are interested in helping out, Betcher recommends people make donations to Channel One Regional Food Bank since they will provide long-term support for food. The Rochester Community Warming Center is still opens - the hours are from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.