National Teen Driving Safety Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Ellie is 15 years old. Her Sweet Sixteen is in April and to prepare - she's been taking driving lessons with Lisa - an instructor at Enhanced Driving Institute.

Lisa says a lot of teens - like Ellie - who are learning to drive are actually very safe motorists, it's just a matter of getting comfortable behind the wheel.

"They know what's expected, they know where they should be and when and how, the problem is connecting it to the body, the body memory of how does 30 mph feel, how does 25 feel, how does 20 feel," Lisa Zylstra, an instructor at Enhanced Driving Institute, said.

Lisa says staying calm is the most important thing parents can remind their kids while they are learning the rules of the road.

"If your student is in a state where they are trying to process nervous feelings, and that is all they can get through they are not going to get as much out of their driving as if they are calm and are able to process all the different million things they are seeing, feeling, hearing, outside the car," Lisa said.

Another good reminder for this week is for kids to know how their car operates: making sure there are fluids, tires are inflated and having a winter kit.