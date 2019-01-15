Teacher Gets Lego Kits from IBM Grant

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Legos have never been so advanced. Children at Bonner Elementary get to use them to make sounds and movements.

Paige Brandt is a second-grade teacher who received around 2000 dollars from IBM to buy WeDo lego kits for her students. They use coding software to introduce students to engineering concepts and her students cannot get enough.

"You're not just building like other legos," Mark Bissonette, a student, said. "You are actualy using the remote control to move them around."

Brandt says her students not only learn about the value of STEM, but also teamwork.

"It also is teaching my students teamwork and how to work with one another."