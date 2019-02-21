Clear
RST Taxi Franchise Revoked

After failing to meet several requirements to run their business, City Council has decided to revoke RST Taxi's franchise.

Feb. 21, 2019
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

More than half of the taxi cab drivers with RST Taxi were driving without a taxi license. They also were not driving the minimum amount of cars required to run their business.

City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead shared more information on what they found about about RST Taxi's operations.

"There was an incident at the end of December where one of their drivers was involved in an accident with another vehicle," Hollingshead said. "We discovered at that time that individual driving did not hold a taxi cab license. All of the drivers are required to have licenses and he didn't."

KIMT News 3 reached out to the owner of RST Taxi for an interview but he declined.

