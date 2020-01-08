Students stand up for inclusion.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Students are standing up against discrimination at Rochester Public Schools. In February 2016, the Office of Civil Rights determined students of color were disciplined unfairly.

RPS is still facing heat over the discovery. Students of color weren't shy sharing their experiences about discrimination at the last School Board meeting.

"In my personal experience, I have had both negative interactions with both students and staff where I have been the subject of discrimination, both verbally and physically," Kesarin Mehta said.

The students made it clear they want action.

"This happens every day but nothing happens when it comes to disciplinary action," Yasmin Ali said.

These advocates maintain speaking up is the answer.

"If you see something happen you should speak up on it," Rachel Zhang said.

The students are proposing to add a clause to the Rules, Rights and Regulations of Rochester Public Schools. It would better handle situations regarding racial discrimination.

They also have a petition standing up for inclusion.