How restaurants manage takeout safety

Restaurants are hoping for community support since they've been forced to end dine-in service. We're finding out how dine-in restaurants have transitioned into take-out operations and keeping everyone safe.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Restaurants are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The owner of Pappy's Place says she's lost 50 percent of her sales while the owner of Casablanca says he's lost 90 percent of his sales. Now - they are relying on takeout for income. 

"I really miss those faces that make me happy, to eat my food, they smile, I miss that, I miss that connection," Yuness Bojji, the co-owner of Casablanca said. 

For now - paper bags and boxes are how Minnesotans treat themselves to their favorite meals. Restaurant owners assure foodies: they are doing everything they can to sanitize. 

"Our chefs in the ktichen are using gloves when they touch food, they are using tongs, they are using a hand sanitizer," Sheila Pappas, the owner of Pappy's said. 

There's no other alternative. 

"The dirtiest kitchen and restaurants are still cleaner than the cleanest kitchen and house," Bojji said. That's all we do all day: clean, clean, clean, clean, clean."

This pandemic not only tests restaurant resilience but also shows how loyal customers can be. 

"We need the support in this tough time, we want to be here at the end of this mess," Pappas said.

Other things you can do to practice food safety is choose contactless delivery. Carry the containers inside and put them on your counter. Transfer the food from the containers to your own dishes and then wash your hands.  To practice social distancing, make sure you pay online or on the phone before getting takeout. 

