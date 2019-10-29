Clear

Take Back the Streets

It's a movement gaining traction.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 12:36 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

"Take Back Our Streets" is a movement of Elton Hills Drive and Assisi Drive residents to stop the narrowing of these roadways from 4 lanes to 2 with a center turn lane. 

They met for the second community meeting tonight to discuss stopping City Council from a road diet. They next meet on Dec. 16th to discuss the plan. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Legendary coach continues fight with cancer

Image

Osage sweeps Central Springs

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Iowa moving to toughen animal ordinances

Image

Seasonal parking ordinances: What you need to know

Image

The track is saved

Image

"Take Back the Streets"

Image

River City Renaissance Project Moves Forward

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/28

Image

Knitted Knockers for Women

Community Events