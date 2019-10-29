ROCHESTER, Minn. -
"Take Back Our Streets" is a movement of Elton Hills Drive and Assisi Drive residents to stop the narrowing of these roadways from 4 lanes to 2 with a center turn lane.
They met for the second community meeting tonight to discuss stopping City Council from a road diet. They next meet on Dec. 16th to discuss the plan.
Related Content
- Take Back the Streets
- 4th Street SW undergoing reconstruction
- Steam rising on Rochester streets
- UPDATE: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Alaska
- Water valve replacement closing Mason City street
- Portion of 48th Street NW closing Friday
- Girl hit while walking along Rochester street
- Plows to work on widening Rochester streets
- Gas leak closes Mason City street
- Fall Attraction: Nightmare on First Street
Scroll for more content...