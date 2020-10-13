Political expert gives insight on SCOTUS hearings

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Political expert Rayce Hardy calls the timing of this nomination unprecedented. There's never been a nominee when an election has already started and it's rare for a President in modern times to get three nominations.

Former President Barack Obama was denied his third nominee. In all his years studying government, Hardy says he's never seen tension at this level.

"We've never had them go up during a global pandemic, we've never had a nominee put forth during the second worst economic downturn during any massive downturn we've never had, and we've never had the civil unrest in this country," Rayce Hardy said.

Hardy also says - political action committees are pumping millions of dollars into advertisements for a position that's supposed to be independent. He says - nothing like this has ever happened to this degree.