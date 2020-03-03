The significance of Super Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The combined primaries making up Super Tuesday will determine in one day which candidates will get a third of the delegates ahead of this summer's Democratic National Convention.

In Minnesota, voters are keenly aware of the importance they play in that process.

"It's an important thing to do so we get candidates that are representative of just ordinary people," Jake Kugel said.

Sara Linkernord says citizens need to be well-informed.

"As the field narrows, we just need to support those that are left and make that final decision," Sara Linkernord said.

The process has changed dramatically in Minnesota - previously Minnesota caucused - this year Minnesotans vote to impact the course of history.

"It's a new opportunity - hopefully it's something voters are enjoying and taking advantage of," Anissa Hollingshead, the city clerk, said.

Minnesota just switched to primaries from caucuses for the first time since 1992 - something the state has only done 5 times in its history. The city of Rochester has 52 precincts that vote in 48 different locations.