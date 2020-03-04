Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Successful voter turnout in Minnesota after Super Tuesday

There are a few reasons why this year's Super Tuesday was special in Minnesota.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 11:25 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

This was the first year since 1992 the state held a primary instead of caucuses. Statistics provided by "Your City Your Vote" report turnout in Minnesota nearly quadrupled. 

KIMT News 3 asked voters if they think the transition from caucusing to primaries had anything to do with it. 

"The problem with the caucus I attended this year, it eliminates a lot of people being able to participate easily," Susan Daniels said. 

John Crecca prefers caucuses. 

""I like the caucuses better because it takes it state-by-state rather than having a lot of states vote at once," Crecca said. 

The next primaries happen Tuesday, March 10th. It's where voters in 6 states cast ballots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday's section and state basketball highlights

Image

SAW: Patrick Kennedy

Image

Sean Weather 3/4 2

Image

North Iowa voters say "YES"

Image

Big voter turnout for first MN primary

Image

New location for RPS school being considered

Image

Lake Zumbro rescue

Image

Mallet mea culpa

Image

Energy Benchmark Program

Image

Sean Weather 3/4

Community Events