ROCHESTER, Minn. -
This was the first year since 1992 the state held a primary instead of caucuses. Statistics provided by "Your City Your Vote" report turnout in Minnesota nearly quadrupled.
KIMT News 3 asked voters if they think the transition from caucusing to primaries had anything to do with it.
"The problem with the caucus I attended this year, it eliminates a lot of people being able to participate easily," Susan Daniels said.
John Crecca prefers caucuses.
""I like the caucuses better because it takes it state-by-state rather than having a lot of states vote at once," Crecca said.
The next primaries happen Tuesday, March 10th. It's where voters in 6 states cast ballots.
Related Content
- Successful voter turnout in Minnesota after Super Tuesday
- Super Tuesday voter privacy concerns
- Rochester predicts high voter turnout
- CURE's effort to increase voter turnout
- County preps for large voter turnout
- Minnesota to join 'Super Tuesday' primaries
- Voter turnout steady throughout much of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota
- CURE aims to increase voter turnout with help of caucus
- Minnesota to join states in March 3 Super Tuesday primaries
- 15 Democrats make Minnesota's Super Tuesday primary ballot