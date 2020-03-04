Successful voter turnout in Minnesota after Super Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

This was the first year since 1992 the state held a primary instead of caucuses. Statistics provided by "Your City Your Vote" report turnout in Minnesota nearly quadrupled.

KIMT News 3 asked voters if they think the transition from caucusing to primaries had anything to do with it.

"The problem with the caucus I attended this year, it eliminates a lot of people being able to participate easily," Susan Daniels said.

John Crecca prefers caucuses.

""I like the caucuses better because it takes it state-by-state rather than having a lot of states vote at once," Crecca said.

The next primaries happen Tuesday, March 10th. It's where voters in 6 states cast ballots.