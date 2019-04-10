Maintaining sump pumps

AUSTIN, Minn. -

They help keep your basements from flooding which could be needed with the incoming flood risk.

But sump pumps help your city too.

The city of Austin is doing mandatory sump pump inspections. One sales associate at Runnings - a department store in Austin - explains why it's essential to make sure your sump pump is well-maintained.

"As far as a working knowledge of sump pumps, I mean to know what they do and how old is your sump pump because a lot of times people don't know that they need a sump pump until something goes wrong," Randal Curtis, a sales associate at Runnings said.

A public informational meeting on sump pump inspections will be held April 16th at Austin City Hall.