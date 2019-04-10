Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maintaining sump pumps

The city of Austin is doing mandatory sump pump inspections - here's why you need to properly maintain them.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

AUSTIN, Minn. -

They help keep your basements from flooding which could be needed with the incoming flood risk.

But sump pumps help your city too.

The city of Austin is doing mandatory sump pump inspections. One sales associate at Runnings - a department store in Austin - explains why it's essential to make sure your sump pump is well-maintained.

"As far as a working knowledge of sump pumps, I mean to know what they do and how old is your sump pump because a lot of times people don't know that they need a sump pump until something goes wrong," Randal Curtis, a sales associate at Runnings said.

A public informational meeting on sump pump inspections will be held April 16th at Austin City Hall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' boy's basketball coach David Norris steps down

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

Fundraiser for Stalker

Image

Highlights: GMLOK vs. Alden Conger-Glenville Emmons

Image

Maintain your sump pump

Image

Reaction to Austin referendum failing

Image

North Broadway Reconstruction Costs

Image

Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

Image

Ready for Spring

Image

Golden Apple Award

Community Events