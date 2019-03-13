Clear
Sump pump sales increase

As roofs cave in and cause headaches around the area, basements are a problem of their own -- that is where sump pumps come in.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mick Weiner, a sales representative at Northern Tool and Equipment says he will probably sell 30 to 40 pump this week -- much more than the average 10 to 12. He has advice for anyone who just bought a sump pump for their home.

"The best thing to have is to have a basket in your basement floor cut-in and have a sump pump with a float switch on that way, it automatically comes on and off," Weiner said. "The other sump pumps like this hook up to a garden hose. They have to watch them because they don't run dry."

Wiener says letting a sump pump run dry will burn the motor up.

Tracking warmth and rain showers.
