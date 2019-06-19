Rallying for Sudan

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Rochester is just over 7000 miles from the Sudan but the community is still using their voices to stand up for those that are suffering. They say they just want people to open their eyes and take a stand.

They do this by rallying at Peace Plaza by waving flags, chanting loudly and holding signs. They are making it known to residents that there is a humanitarian crisis happening on the other side of the world.

Rallygoer Razan Elkhalifa is the daughter of Sudanese immigrants.

"I didn't have the pleasure of being born or growing up in Sudan because of this regime," Elkhalifa said. "We are at a point where we are second-generation and third-generation Sudanese immigrants. We want to be able to not feel like minorities anymore. We want to feel safe when we go visit our families."

For Elkhalifa, it's not a matter of ethnicity, it's a matter of people being empathetic to others.

"Even if I wasn't Sudanese, if I had zero family there, as a human being I should not be okay with this," Elkhalifa said. "Nobody should be okay with this."

Rally organizer Khansaa Maar says the world is not doing enough to help a country in crisis.

"You have a whole country going down and nobody is doing anything about it," Maar said. "We just need to raise awareness about it."

Maar says people have so many resources at their fingertips to make a difference in the world.

"Social media, please," Maar said. "Share something about Sudan. Tweet something about Sudan. Ask the UN to do something. Ask the Human Rights Watch to do something. We have things in the world that are set to help people in unjust situations like these."

Despite the current state of the Sudan, Maar says she still have some faith left in humanity.

"In Rochester, Minnesota, people are so clean-hearted, and I am very sure they are going to listen."