Substitute teachers get more pay

The first week of classes are in session and Rochester Public Schools are looking to start the year with a bang, but this time it's about substitute teachers.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The District says they have difficulty bringing in substitutes and haven't increased the pay in two years.

Today - the School Board decided to make up for that, increasing the pay from 130 dollars a day to 140 dollars for general education subs.

Special Education teachers also got a raise - they get 150 dollars.

School Board member Jean Marvin says the board needs to take these measures to attract strong talent.

"I am hoping this sends a message that we value these people, we want them to keep coming back, the more often they are in our schools and learn to know our kids and our kids learn them, the better it is for education," Jean Marvin said.

If substitutes work 120 full days, they are eligible for a thousand dollar stipend.

