ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Students like Karen Sanchez and Cal Sonju are studying the effects of vaping on zebrafish through the course of three weeks.

This is all done because vaping has become a huge epidemic among the youth -- and it's the perfect chance to apply a real-world problem to the lab and classroom.

Sanchez and her partner Noah Winter studied the effects of vaping essential oils on the organisms.

"There were tails that lost feeling, because there were a lot of nerves in that tails, there were tails that curved so much, they can't even swim," Sanchez said.

Sonju says people should get smarter about e-cigarettes.

"A lot of people don't know what's in the stuff they use, here we use the stuff that we think is in the vape juices," Sonju said.

Vaping now has no appeal for Sonju based on his zebrafish.

"It does make zebrafish more hyper, it slows down the development," Sonju said.

Principal Jim Sonju says these are life lessons students will take away.

"You know that's going to make an impact on their future, all the conversations with their friends and all the learning," Sonju said. "It's a phenomenal way to educate."

That's the beauty of education - using what you learn to bring it back to the world.