Clear

Studying the effects of vaping on zebrafish

Students at Lincoln K-8 Choice are helping Olmsted County Public Health by studying the effects of vaping on zebrafish.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 3:12 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 3:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Students like Karen Sanchez and Cal Sonju are studying the effects of vaping on zebrafish through the course of three weeks. 

This is all done because vaping has become a huge epidemic among the youth -- and it's the perfect chance to apply a real-world problem to the lab and classroom. 

Sanchez and her partner Noah Winter studied the effects of vaping essential oils on the organisms. 

"There were tails that lost feeling, because there were a lot of nerves in that tails, there were tails that curved so much, they can't even swim," Sanchez said. 

Sonju says people should get smarter about e-cigarettes. 

"A lot of people don't know what's in the stuff they use, here we use the stuff that we think is in the vape juices," Sonju said. 

Vaping now has no appeal for Sonju based on his zebrafish. 

"It does make zebrafish more hyper, it slows down the development," Sonju said. 

Principal Jim Sonju says these are life lessons students will take away. 

"You know that's going to make an impact on their future, all the conversations with their friends and all the learning," Sonju said. "It's a phenomenal way to educate." 

That's the beauty of education - using what you learn to bring it back to the world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Dangerous cold to warmer air
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Affordable housing in Rochester

Image

Looking at domestic violence laws in Minnesota

Image

Studying the impact of vaping on zebrafish

Image

Parks and trails legacy grant

Image

National Dog Training Month

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's Big Warm Up

Image

Ciola named interim coach at Austin

Image

Tuesday highlights

Image

Connor Mylymok selects Alaska Fairbanks

Community Events