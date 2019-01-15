Clear
Students Learn About Anti-Bullying at Albert Lea High

A few months after an Albert Lea student took his own life -- students learn about the value of kindness and compassion but say a lot more needs to be done to combat bullying at the school.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 1:04 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Rachel Joy Scott was the first person killed at the Columbine School shooting. To honor her legacy and commitment to helping others, her family started the organization, "Rachel's Challenge" to eliminate bullying and harassment at schools.

Mariah and Alexis are seniors at Albert Lea High and say compassion is still lacking at Albert Lea High.

"There's definitely a lot of cyber-bullying in our school over the Internet," Mariah said. "You see it a lot over Snapchat, Instagram, all over the social media. And they just say what they want to say."

It's disheartening for them to see.

"I would say our school should do more to prevent bullying and put it to a stop," Alexis said.

Theresa Bush is a parent and says she and her child have both endured it.

"It's emotionally draining," Bush said. "It hurts. You just want to lay in bed and not do anything and cry all the time."

But Bush believes communication amongst the students is the key to ending it.

"They have to communicate," Bush said. "They have to have each other's backs. When you see somebody being picked on, don't walk away. Stand up for that other kid."

