Thefts of catalytic converters

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Catalytic converters are part of your exhaust system - it helps reduce pollution in your vehicle so it's important to keep these secure when you're on the roads.

Tim Schmitt is the owner of Schmitt Automotive Repair who says the best way to protect yourself is to watch out for suspicious activity. If you have a garage, park it in the garage and make sure it's locked. If you are parked outside, make sure it's in a well-lit area easy to see with security cameras.

"It happens every so often, when the price of the scrap, platinum and palladium inside the catalytics get high enough, some people get motivated enough to make a habit of stealing catalytic converters, it's something that comes and goes," Schmitt said.

Schmitt says catalytic converters go for 50 to as much as 500 dollars - so there's some motivation for people to crawl underneath a car and steal one.

For any tips, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.