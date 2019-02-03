Clear
Stewartville Public School Students Participate in E-Learning

School was not completely out for students in Stewartville -- the Superintendent explains how they were required to keep learning during the frigid temperatures.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 1:38 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -

Brutally frigid temperatures and snow days usually mean children take a break from learning, but not in Stewartville.

Stewartville Public Schools were out for 5 days due to the weather.

On the third day, the schools implemented a flexible learning day in which students were offered activities to accomplish at home. It was the first year the District enacted the plan.

Superintendent Brenda Selfors says the plan allows schools to stay on schedule.

"If it hadn't been in existence, right now we would be scrambling to try and figure out when we are going to make up the time we would miss," Selfors said. "Having a flexible learning day plan which was approved by the Minnesota Department of Education allows us to deliver instruction, have students engaged in educational activities and continue with their education."

Selfors says that had it not been for this e-learning plan, students would have had to go to school on President's Day, Easter Monday, Spring Break and some of the summer.

