Staying safe on St. Patrick's Day

It's a holiday that celebrates luck but one thing you should not leave up to chance is your safety and the safety of others.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

As many as 60 people have been killed from drunk driving crashes over the St. Patrick's Day period in 2016. That's some of the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A bar right down the street from KIMT called Pappy's is expecting hundreds of people for festivities tomorrow.

The owner has advice for people to have a fun but safe holiday weekend.

"Your ride home, have that planned out ahead of time and if you don't. Let one of the staff members know," Sheila Pappas said. "There are a lot of options out there. Taxi services. Uber, you get businesses that will take you and your car home."

Safety officials also remind people to buckle up on the roads.

