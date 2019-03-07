Start of Lent

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When roaming the streets of Rochester, residents had different answers on what they are hoping to give up for the Lenten season.

"Desserts," Connor O'Brien said. "I think it's more of a thing when I want to be a healthier person."

"Sodas, flavored drinks," Matt Hewhastreiter said. "Trying to avoid gluttony."

"Ranch dressing because I am a dipper," Abbie Gwilt said. "I tend to use ranch on everything."

They chose these things because they wanted to display self-control or practice better health, but one good samaritan named Bob Hoel uses Lent as his time to reflect and better himself.

"I prefer to think of Lent to be more thoughtful to people in need rather than give up something myself particular," Hoel said.

Some ways he hopes to do that is by donating or writing a check to an organization.

Rebecca Snapp is an employee at the Salvation Army and says donating to their food shelf is one way you can practice self-betterment. Donating 40 items of healthy food this season is what people in need could use and is the best kind of sacrifice to make.

"Why would you not want to make a sacrifice that could better someone else in your community?" Snapp said. "To me, that's the best kind of sacrifice you can make."

Snapp also says they could use all the help -- and hands they can get.

"We're always looking for people interested in taking part in this," Snapp said. "It's a simple task. Get them logged in and help them to get their groceries."

It's something which Hoel will continue observing.

"I like the idea of giving something away," Hoel said.

To sign up to volunteer for the Salvation Army, here is a link.