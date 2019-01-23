ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Water from the sprinkler system at one of Rochester most iconic hotels caused a good amount of damage Tuesday night.
Firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 10 p.m., when crews got on scene, they investigated and found standing water in the basement. They had to shut down the sprinkler system down and cleaned the water out of the building.
What caused it to go off is still under investigation.
They had a 7-person crew working on the scene.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
Related Content
- Sprinkler system goes off at Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel
- Sprinkler system saves Sola Salon in Rochester
- Sprinkler system saves business from signifant fire damage
- Apartment fire in Rochester put out by sprinkler
- Probation for Rochester hotel burglary
- KIMT holds grand opening at Rochester studio
- Rochester police investigating human trafficking at hotel
- Rochester hotel getting $30 million in improvements
- Destruction of Rochester hotel to start Friday
- Lamp catches fire inside Rochester hotel room
Scroll for more content...