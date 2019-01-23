Sprinkler system goes off at Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Water from the sprinkler system at one of Rochester most iconic hotels caused a good amount of damage Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 10 p.m., when crews got on scene, they investigated and found standing water in the basement. They had to shut down the sprinkler system down and cleaned the water out of the building.

What caused it to go off is still under investigation.

They had a 7-person crew working on the scene.

