Farming during an uncertain spring

PRESTON, Minn. -

On his farm, Paul Schmidt rides comfortably in the cab of his tractor, hauling bags of feed, planting oats and navigating the uneven patches in his pasture.

But this season, the routine has been difficult.

"With the early freeze-up, there was a lot of fieldwork that didn't get done," Schmidt said. "A lot of these folks need primary tillage done."

The snow bearing down on us promises to keep things difficult.

"The biggest issue I think would be if the snow comes, it's going to cool us all down," Schmidt said. "It's probably going to delay emergence on corn."

There is little a farmer can do when winter makes an encore - other than wait.

"You have to wait until the soil is in good condition," Schmidt said. "And after the snow, a lot of times, it takes some time and then it won't dry."

Schmidt says right now is the best time for farmers to put in their corn and if the snow and rain continue for the next 7 days, that could impact their yield.

"We've been caught up with a surprise frost before," Schmidt said. "You lose everything that's up. And we've really got to get everything picked off the field."

But like any good grower - Schmidt vows to take the weather in stride.

"You have to deal with Mother Nature every day," Schmidt said. "It's an unknown. It's an unknown event."

Facing the open fields with optimism, hope and a heaping helping of patience.

"We can't be antagonic," Schmidt said. "We always tend to overproduce. That's what a good farmer does."