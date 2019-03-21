Clear
Taking charge of your health during spring

A change of season can mean a time to spring into a new start, maybe by embarking on a healthier lifestyle. Now that the weather is finally nice enough to go outside and take a leisurely walk, spring is the perfect time to make a few changes with your health in mind. Here is how some folks are doing it.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In Downtown Rochester, some folks say they are doing different things to become better versions of themselves.

"Became a vegan about a year ago and have been doing all kinds of things on that end and become more active," Elaine Re said.

"I haven't changed anything," Ted Nine said. "I'm 50 years old, stuck in a rut!"

Thomas Re also said he is a vegan.

'I'm a vegan also," Re said. "I balance my life with reading and work so that's not bad."

Other things you can do to "spring clean" is to try a new fruit or vegetable each week or make it a goal to substitute healthy home cooking for fast food.

