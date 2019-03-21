ROCHESTER, Minn. -
In Downtown Rochester, some folks say they are doing different things to become better versions of themselves.
"Became a vegan about a year ago and have been doing all kinds of things on that end and become more active," Elaine Re said.
"I haven't changed anything," Ted Nine said. "I'm 50 years old, stuck in a rut!"
Thomas Re also said he is a vegan.
'I'm a vegan also," Re said. "I balance my life with reading and work so that's not bad."
Other things you can do to "spring clean" is to try a new fruit or vegetable each week or make it a goal to substitute healthy home cooking for fast food.
Related Content
- Taking charge of your health during spring
- Spring road restrictions take effect
- Central Springs takes 4th in Class 2A
- SAW: Spring sports rewind
- Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County
- Austin man takes plea on drug charge
- Mantorville man takes plea on drug charge
- Reynolds takes 'first step' in children's mental health plan
- Fire destroys Spring Valley home
- Winter weather affects spring business