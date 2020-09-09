Formation of "Spirit Days" to bring Rochester community together

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To bring good to each other, we have to do good together.

Spirit Days had their first community meeting at the Rochester Community and Technical College. Mayor Kim Norton addressed attendees. Participants pitched ideas, learned more about the event and stressed the importance of coming together.

Some potential ideas for Spirit Week are a rally, drive-thru parade, talent show and community service.

"My heart is full because of this, I hadn't even imagined that this would be the outcome but this is so what we need in this community, there's so much hurt, there's so much pain, I saw it in my first year," Mayor Kim Norton said.

Up next - a Core Team will form to oversee the development of Spirit Days. Spirit Days will also have task forces - individual groups that will develop their own ideas and plans.

Spirit Days will be from Oct. 16-25.