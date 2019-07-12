ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Children and adults from around the world got together to share messages of love and acceptance through one universal language: music.

"These kids who are performing here are going to grow up in a world that is multi-cultural, everyone is going to be connected, the issues that are going to be facing them, will be the issues facing their friends in other countries," co-director Tom Surprenant said.

These kids don't just sing for entertainment, they sing to shed light on timely human rights issue.

"So we're singing about issues about immigration, we're singing about a better world, we're singing about a world that's more aware of climate," Surprenant said.

Their message and sincerity resonate with listeners.

"The audiences come here and they feel the music and then they see the kids in a different way," Surprenant said.

Italian native Andy Guaraldi is a member of Songs of Hope and hopes people realize how much we have in common.

"We're all different but we're all connected," Guaraldi said. "In this case, it's music that connects us."

While it might appear to be a light-hearted concert, Guaraldi hopes audiences will leave with an understanding of deeper themes.

"There's no needs to spot the differences between us, there's no need to see enemies in other people, what is really good about this program is that it goes against what the world is actually shifting to," Guaraldi said.