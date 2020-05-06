Clear

Some city meetings aren't live-streamed

During this pandemic - online communications are the protocol for almost everything under the sun: schooling, shopping, work and government meetings. While city meetings gone digital are allowing for safe social distancing, the habit could make for less transparency.

As of now, City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are live-streamed. Other board meetings are recorded and uploaded to the city's website. 

In the case of the Park Board, they aren't live streaming meetings. Park Board member Angie Gupta says there are equipment issues - but she wants the issue sorted out. 

"Engaging in our democracy meaningfully and positively takes energy and effort, we want to really give people the tools to do that," Gupta said. 

Morris wants the city to make more of an effort for full transparency. 

"It seems kind of sad - if Rochester was really committed to this idea of transparency and live streaming, all it takes is one city official to use a phone like this to stream it to the City's Facebook page," Morris said. 

He believes there are things officials can do to achieve full communication. 

"It seems kind of silly we aren't using anyone on our communications team or any city department to do that simple thing: help out the people who live here," Morris said. 

Councilmember Michael Wojcik submitted the Transparency Act last year - requiring all official meetings be video-recorded, live streamed and archived. 

"If there's a video record I'm happy, a usable video record, I'm happy there's enough transparency going on, we can look back and see what happened where," Wojcik said. 

Morris believes city leaders should go the extra mile. 

"The slow roll out, the caving into some political pressure not to have things be transparent has been really disappointing," Morris said. 

Perhaps live streaming can shed light on issues that need to be looked at. 

"As soon as we took our committee meetings and study sessions and recorded them for all to see forever, the behavior of a number of people changed very radically," Wojcik said. 

Boards and commissions aren't violating laws by choosing to not live-stream their meetings. There's a state statute that says: "Public access will be restricted to comply with state health guidance during the pandemic." 

