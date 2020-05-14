Families learn about resources at town hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

An interpreter helped translate questions the Somali community had for officials. One question someone asked had to due with unemployment benefits.

A representative from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - or DEED - says they've hired about a hundred people to help out since they know it's difficult for people to access their phones lines.

Even with extra help - it takes about a week to process all the applications.

"Our suggestion is to try to call early in the morning, otherwise we thank you for understanding we have a lot of people. We get about 7000 calls every day, which is about 13 calls every minute," Maureen Ramirez said.

DEED does have a language line. If you call in and need a Somali interpretation, they will get a translator on the line. The website also has translations and instructions for how to apply in Somali - but the application itself is in English.