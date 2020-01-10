Minnesota senators calling on administration to extend protections for Somali Nationals

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
The DFL Senators from Minnesota are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to extend humanitarian protections to hundreds of Somali nationals - many of whom are in the Gopher State.
One Somali leader says this is simply the right move.
"I appreciate what they are doing to my community and back home in Somalia, not to mention locally," Omar Nur, the Founder & Executive Director of the Somalia American Social Service Association said. "We as a Somalian community in Rochester are supportive of that idea."
The Department of Homeland Security's deadline to decide on the protections is Jan. 17th.
