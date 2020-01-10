Clear
Minnesota senators calling on administration to extend protections for Somali Nationals

U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are using their positions to call on the Trump administration to better protect Somali nationals.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The DFL Senators from Minnesota are calling on the Department of Homeland Security to extend humanitarian protections to hundreds of Somali nationals - many of whom are in the Gopher State.

One Somali leader says this is simply the right move.

"I appreciate what they are doing to my community and back home in Somalia, not to mention locally," Omar Nur, the Founder & Executive Director of the Somalia American Social Service Association said. "We as a Somalian community in Rochester are supportive of that idea."

The Department of Homeland Security's deadline to decide on the protections is Jan. 17th.

