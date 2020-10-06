Understanding Somali family perspectives

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

RPS educators and administrators want to see how Somali parents involve themselves in their children's education, so they are distributing a survey to find out.

Survey questions ask parents how they read with their children and how they encourage their kids to do well in school. There are questions about the extent to which the parents value school events including parent-teacher conferences, open houses and book fairs.

One Somali-American graduate of Mayo High School - Muntaas Farah - says it's important for the District to better understand communities of color.

"I don't think it's a priority of parents as much as it is for the schools to reach out to them first and create that space for them to keep coming back and wanting more resources and wanting to know more, so they have to open up that space in any given situation," Farah said.

The School Board voted to approve the research study. It will have no financial implications for the District.